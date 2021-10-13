Palestine Ladycats

Palestine 3, Center 0

CENTER – The Palestien Ladycats swept Center Tuesday night – 25-22, 25-19, 25-19. Monique Thompson and Jan'Aa Johnson each had nine kills on the night. Hannah Holmes had a team high of 12 assists and Savannah Alder added 10 assists. Rylie Schwab had a team high of 12 digs on the night. The Ladycats are 3-2 in district play and will face Rusk at home on Friday with the Varsity starting at 4:30 pm.

Frankston 3, Oakwood 0

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (5-5) swept the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday – 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 – to take the season series. The Maidens travel to Grapeland Friday for their second district match against the Sandiettes, while Oakwood travels to Cross Roads Saturday.

Cayuga 3, Kerens 0

KERENS – The Cayuga Ladycas (10-0) picked up their 10th consecutive district sweep following their win against Cross Roads – 25-16, 25-15, 25-21. Cayuga travels to Trinidad Saturday for their second meet up of district with them.

Neches 3, Cross Roads 2

CROSS ROADS – The Neches Lady Tigers (9-1) overcame a two-set deficit against Cross Roads Tuesday to pick up their fifth consecutive win. Neches travels to Kerens Friday for part two of their district contest with them.

