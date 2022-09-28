JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats (1-1) clinched their first district win of the season following their sweep of the Jacksonville Maidens – 25-14, 25-15, 25-20.
Jan'aa Johnson led Palestine in kills with 10, while Chimmsi Okonkwo added six and Jaylah Spurlock and Kelsey Grayson each added four. Rylie Scwab led the team in digs with 17, but Malina Thompson was a close second with 15.
Malina Thompson led the team with 11 aces on the night, while Vivian Eckerman and Ju'Mija Clewis each had four and Savannah Alder, Rylie Schwab and Jan'aa Johnson all had two each. Savannah Alder was the assist leader with 21.
The Ladycats host Madisonville on Friday.
Neches 3, Apple Springs 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (2-0) secured their second straight district sweep Tuesday over Apple Springs – 25-7, 25-2, 25-8.
The Lady Tigers travel to Leverett’s Chapel Friday for their third district match of the season.
Frankston 3, Trinidad 0
TRINIDAD – The Frankston Maidens stacked their third straight win together following their sweep of Trinidad Tuesday – 26-24, 25-16, 25-10.
The Maidens are off Friday and Tuesday. Their next action will be their district opener Oct. 8 against Kerens.
Cayuga 3, Frost 2
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats outlasted Frost Tuesday in five sets – 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 24-26, 15-10.
The Ladycats host the Elkhart Lady Elks Friday who they defeated earlier this season in four sets.
Groesbeck 3, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-6) lost their sixth consecutive district game Tuesday in three sets against the Groesbeck Lady Goats – 26-24, 25-13, 25-15.
The Lady Panthers travel to Teague where they’ll match up against the Lady Lions.
Groveton 3, Grapeland 0
GROVETON – The Grapeland Sandiettes (0-3) fell in their third straight district game to the Groveton Maidens Tuesday – 25-22, 28-26, 25-11.
The Sandiettes travel to Colmesneil Friday for their next district match.
