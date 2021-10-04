Palestine Ladycats

The Palestine Ladycats celebrate during a set against the Rusk Lady Eagles last Tuesday.

 JUWAN LEE

Palestine 3, Jasper 0

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats swept the Jasper Lady Dogs Friday night for their second district win of the season – 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.

Hannah Holmes and Monique Thomas took charge offensively - Holmes led the team with 22 assists on the night and Thompson had a team high of 21 kills. Rylie Schwab led the defense with 10 digs and Savannah Alder had 8 aces tonight from the serving line. The Ladycats are now 2-1 in district and will finish up the first round of district play on Tuesday at home against Carthage.

Teague 3, Westwood 1

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-4) dropped their second consecutive district game against the Teague Lady Lions Friday – 21-25, 25-2, 23-25, 13-25.

The Lady Panthers begin the second round of district play Tuesday against Franklin.

Frankston 3, Trinidad 0

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (4-3) picked up their fourth district win Friday with their sweep of Trinidad – 30-28, 25-11, 25-17.

The Maidens will host the Neches Lady Tigers Tuesday.

Cayuga 3, Oakwood 0

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (7-0) remain unbeaten in district play following their sweep of the Oakwood Lady Panthers Friday – 25-11, 25-8, 25-10.

The Cayuga Ladycats return home Tuesday against Cross Roads. Oakwood travels to Grapeland.

Neches 3, Grapeland 0

GRAPELAND – The Neches Lady Tigers (6-1) picked up their second consecutive district victory against the Grapeland Sandiettes Friday. Neches travels to Frankston Tuesday, while Grapeland hosts Oakwood.

