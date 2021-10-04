Palestine 3, Jasper 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats swept the Jasper Lady Dogs Friday night for their second district win of the season – 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
Hannah Holmes and Monique Thomas took charge offensively - Holmes led the team with 22 assists on the night and Thompson had a team high of 21 kills. Rylie Schwab led the defense with 10 digs and Savannah Alder had 8 aces tonight from the serving line. The Ladycats are now 2-1 in district and will finish up the first round of district play on Tuesday at home against Carthage.
Teague 3, Westwood 1
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-4) dropped their second consecutive district game against the Teague Lady Lions Friday – 21-25, 25-2, 23-25, 13-25.
The Lady Panthers begin the second round of district play Tuesday against Franklin.
Frankston 3, Trinidad 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (4-3) picked up their fourth district win Friday with their sweep of Trinidad – 30-28, 25-11, 25-17.
The Maidens will host the Neches Lady Tigers Tuesday.
Cayuga 3, Oakwood 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (7-0) remain unbeaten in district play following their sweep of the Oakwood Lady Panthers Friday – 25-11, 25-8, 25-10.
The Cayuga Ladycats return home Tuesday against Cross Roads. Oakwood travels to Grapeland.
Neches 3, Grapeland 0
GRAPELAND – The Neches Lady Tigers (6-1) picked up their second consecutive district victory against the Grapeland Sandiettes Friday. Neches travels to Frankston Tuesday, while Grapeland hosts Oakwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.