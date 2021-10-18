Palestine 3, Rusk 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (4-2) swept the Rusk Lady Eagles Friday 25-13, 25-23, 25-19. Monique Thompson led the offense with 16 kills, Jan'Aa Johnson added 9 kills and Kyi'Marri Ester had 4 kills on the night. Hannah Holmes had 17 assists on the night and Savannah Alder added 11 assists. Rylie Schwab led the defense with 9 digs. With the win, the Ladycats clinch a playoff berth.They travel to Jasper Tuesday to continue district play.
Westwood 3, Buffalo 0
BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers (4-7) swept the Buffalo Lady Bison Friday to earn their fourth win of district – 25-18, 25-13, 25-17. The Lady Panthers have three district games left on their schedule. They'll play the first of those three Tuesday against Crockett. The Lady Panthers need wins in their final three contests for a possible play in game with the Groesbeck Lady Goats
Franklin 3, Elkhart 0
FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Lady Elks (3-8) were defeated in straight sets Friday against the Franklin Lady Lions – 25-8, 25-20, 25-17. The Lady Elks play the first of their final three games Tuesday against the Fairfield Lady Eagles.
Frankston 3, Grapeland 0
GRAPELAND – The Frankston Maidens (6-5) swept the Grapeland Sandiettes Friday – 25-3, 25-11, 25-15. The Maidens travel to Kerens Tuesday, while Grapeland travels to Cross Roads the same day.
Cayuga 3, Trinidad 0
TRINIDAD – The Cayuga Ladycats (11-0) picked up their 11th consecutive district shutout Saturday with their sweep of Trinidad. The Ladycats return home Tuesday for their second district meeting with the Neches Lady Tigers.
Kerens 3, Neches 0
KERENS – The Neches Lady Tigers (9-2) were swept by the Kerens Ladycats Friday. Neches will play their first of a final three-game stretch against the Cayuga Ladycats Tuesday.
