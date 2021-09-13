Canton 3, Palestine 1
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats fell in four sets against the Canton Lady Eagles Friday – 9=25, 25-13, 10-25, 11-25. The Ladycats return home Tuesday for a non-district match against Brownsboro. Palestine was defeated earlier this season by Brownsboro during their hosted varsity tournament
Franklin 3, Westwood 0
FRANKLIN – The Westwood Lady Panthers dropped their district opener again the Franklin Lady Lions Friday in three – 25-16, 25-13, 25-17. The Lady Panthers return home for their home opener against Fairfield Tuesday.
Groesbeck 3, Elkhart 1
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady were beat in four sets during their district home opener against the Groesbeck Lady Goats Friday. The Lady Elks hit the road Tuesday for a district match against the Crockett Lady Bulldogs.
Neches 3, Frankston 1
FRANKSTON – The Neches Lady Tigers opened district with a win over the Frankston Maidens Friday in four sets – 28-26, 20-25, 25-12, 25-21. Juliana Carrizales led the Lady Tigers in kills with nine. Emily Docteur was second with eight kills, 13 digs and three aces. Joely Jenkins had a team high 23 assists on the nights, along with four digs and four aces.
Neches visits Oakwood Tuesday for district play, while Frankston travels to Cayuga.
Cayuga 3, Cross Roads 0
CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Ladycats defeated Cross Roads in straight sets Saturday morning in their first taste of district action. Cayuga hosts the Frankston Maidens Tuesday in district play.
Grapeland 3, Oakwood 0
OAKWOOD – The Grapeland Sandiettes moved to 1-0 in district play after sweeping the Oakwood Lady Panthers Friday evening. The Sandiettes play at home against Kerens on Tuesday, while the Lady Panthers host the Neches Lady Tigers Tuesday.
