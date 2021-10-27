Cayuga 3, Oakwood 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats celebrated their district championship and undefeated district stretch with a straight set sweep of the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday – 25-8, 25-12, 25-16. The Ladycats finished district 14-0 with 13 of those games coming in a sweep.
Palestine 3, Cayuga 0
CAYUGA – The Palestine Ladycats traveled to Cayuga Tuesday a non-district match up and came away with the sweep – 25-17, 25-20, 25-22).
Palestine's offense was led by Jan'Aa Johnson with 17 kills and Monique Thompson who had 15 kills. Chimsi Okonkwo added seven kills on the night. Hannah Holmes had a team high 20 assists on the night. Savannah Alder had a team high of 14 digs and she had 18 assists.
The Ladycats are tied for second place in district and will play Rusk in a tie breaker game. The game will be Friday at 4:30 pm with location still TBD.
Teague 3, Westwood 0
TEAGUE – The Westwood Lady Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night as they fell in straight sets against the Teague Lady Lions – 25-11, 25-14, 25-16.
The Lady Panthers needed to win their final three games in order to have a play-in game against the Groesbeck Lady Goats for the final district playoff seed. They had won their previous two matchups entering Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers finished district play 6-8.
Elkhart 3, Buffalo 1
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks wrapped up district play with a four-set victory against the Buffalo Lady Bison – 25-9. 25-20, 24-26, 25-14.
The Lady Elks finished district 4-10.
Frankston 3, Trinidad 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens closed out district with a straight set victory over Trinidad – 25-10, 25-22, 25-18. The Maidens finished second in district with an overall record of 9-5.
