Carthage 3, Palestine 0
CARTHAGE – The Palestine Ladycats were swept in their district finale against the Carthage Bulldogs – 25-6, 25-18, 25-12. Monique Thompson led with seven kills, while Jan'aa Johnson had four. Rylie Schwab led the team with 14 digs. Hannah Holmes and Savannah Alder each had five assists.
Westwood 3, Groesbeck 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (6-7) picked up their third consecutive win Friday against the Groesbeck Lady Goats in straight sets – 25-22, 25-17, 25-22. The Lady Panthers travel to Teague for their district finale. A win will grant them a possible play-in game against Groesbeck for the final playoff spot in district.
Frankston 3, Cross Roads 1
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (8-5) picked up their fourth consecutive win following their sweep of Cross Rods Friday – 20-25, 26-24, 25-11, 25-11. The Maidens are locked in as district runner-ups and will play their district finale on the road against Trinidad Tuesday.
Cayuga 3, Grapeland 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (13-0) continued their district dominance with another sweep of the Grapeland Sandiettes Saturday. The Ladycats wrap up their district schedule Tuesday against the Oakwood Lady Panthers, while Grapeland finishes their district run against Neches on the same day.
Neches 3, Trinidad 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (10-3) got back in the win column Saturday against Trinidad after a two-game skid. The Lady Tigers swpet Trinidad for their 10th district win of their year. They'll wrap up district Tuesday as they host the Grapeland Sandiettes.
