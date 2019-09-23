Palestine d. Athens
ATHENS – The Palestine Ladycats (11-16) dismissed Athens in three sets Friday to halt their two-game losing streak – 25-21, 25-22, 25-20. Ka'Zem Wood led the way with eight kills followed by another six from Shayla Arthur. Raina Hanzik finished with a game-high 11 digs. Wood added another 10 digs to her stat line with eight assists.. Ke'Ondra White recorded seven digs of her own. Katie Litynesky tallied seven assists. The Ladycats will play their final non-district game tonight against Mabank who they lost to in two sets during the Eustace tournament earlier this season. Junior varsity will hit the court first at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Groesbeck d. Westwood
GROESBECK – The Westwood Lady Panthers (12-13, 1-2) fell in three sets to Groesbeck on Friday – 24-26, 15-25, 18-25. Avrey Jenkins led the team in assists with 15. Shamaya Downie recorded 12 kills and two blocks, while Jordan Carter notched four kills and two blocks. The Lady Panthers will enjoy a bye tonight before hosting Teague Friday.
Elkhart d. Crockett
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (16-13, 2-1) defeated Crockett Friday evening in district play. They will battle the Buffalo Lady Bison tonight. Varsity is scheduled to see the court first at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity to follow.
Tonight's games:
Grapeland at Cross Roads, 6 p.m.
Frankston vs. Crockett, 5 p.m.
Neches vs. Oakwood, 5 p.m.
Cayuga vs. Trinidad, 5 p.m.
Editor's note: Cayuga v. Neches and Grapeland vs. Oakwood were not reported.
