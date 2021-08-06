NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers are operating with an underdog mentality this season as many wait to see how they'll transition from losing six seniors off their 2020 state championship team.
Three state titles, 106 wins, five TGCA all-state players and a pair of state tournament Most Valuable Players are a few of the accolades the Lady Tigers previous senior class picked up during their three-year run of dominance.
Without the six seniors from 2020's University Interscholastic League state championship team, Neches goes from a senior-laden team to one that now only includes one – Mallory Main – both who was selected to the TGCA all-state team last year.
The question is will it be enough to make a run at their fourth consecutive state championship? It's what many are asking with the team starting a plethora of new faces this year, even though the latest TGCA preseason poll has Neches ranked as the top 1A team entering the season.
“There will be people who count us out because they know how many kids we graduated,” head coach Jenna Jenkins said. “This is really a strong group of athletes. They've put a lot of hours in this summer. I think we'll surprise some people.”
Admittedly coach Jenkins understands there is a possibility they'll struggle in the early part of the season—especially with the majority of their non-district games coming against bigger classifications.
However, with the reimplementation of tournaments for teams this year, it's imperative the Lady Tigers stockpile as much playing time as they can against stiff competition.
“This year is the year we need those games,” Jenkins said. “It's perfect timing for us. These girls are young. They don't carry that much game experience and a lot of them are going to need to find their composure in competitive situations.”
Though the team is much younger, they still recognize the standard the previous class left. And it has been a constant motivator for them to prove they're capable of making a return to the state tournament.
“Our kids have a mentality of don't count us out,” Jenkins said. “They know what's possible once we get back to the playoffs.”
“Last year was so special but I love these kind of years. It's my favorite thing about coaching. Taking these younger kids and building with them. This is why I got into coaching. It's the most rewarding thing to see the fruits of your labor pay off.”
Emily Docteur and Kinsley Gordon are other players Jenkins expects to step into bigger roles this season.
The Lady Tigers wrap up scrimmages this week as they prepare for their season opener against class 4A Bullard – who were area round qualifiers last season.
