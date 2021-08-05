PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats bring back their entire supporting cast from the 2020 bi-district playoff team.
The Ladycats finished third in District 17-4A before eventually falling to Robinson in the first round of the playoffs. It marked the fourth consecutive playoff trip for the Ladycats and they're hoping to continue building on top of that momentum heading into this season.
“They know what's expected on the varsity level,” head coach Janae Evans said about returning her entire team. “They're coming in ready to work. I'm seeing a lot of things I've been wanting to see in years past and it's a sign we're starting to get there.”
From the team's work ethic to their attitude in practice coach Evans has noticed a considerable difference in a group that may have at most two seniors on the floor. Headlining that senior class is Monique Thompson – who has shown a vast amount of improvement from her junior year where she put up 196 assists, 39 aces, 199 digs, 125 kills and an all-district first team selection.
“She is really coming along as a hitter thus far,” Evans said. “She's going to be solid for us. She's worked hard for so many years and it's all coming together for her. It's fun to see her hard work pay off.”
Also back is 2020's Co-Newcomer of the Year Rylie Schwab as a freshman. Schwab recorded 240 digs, 16 aces and five kills on the year. Jan'aa Johnson is also back as a first-team all-district returnee.
Expectations are high inside the Ladycats locker room as coach Evans looks for them to compete for one of the top two spots in the district.
Helping prepare them for a district run is the return of preseason tournaments. It's something Evans truly believes they missed out on last season as the University Interscholastic League suspended all tournament play due to COVID-19.
“Tournament season allows our teams to gain chemistry before district play,” Evans said. “We're playing a lot of teams and it forces us to adjust quickly. It's hard to simulate that in practice. It's hard to find another substitute that allows the girls to grow and learn like that.”
The Ladycats will get a chance to host their first tournament action of the season Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, following their season opener against Rice Tuesday.
Palestine will then participate in tournaments at Leon and Edgewood before their district opener Sept. 24 at home against Center.
“I'm excited about the potential growth this season,” Evans said. “We're looking to fight to be near the top of the district. That's the goal. We're pushing to get over that hump.”
“These girls are on the right track to get where we need to be. We're covering our basics now so we're not making those small mistakes that lead to teams establishing momentum against us. We're building this year.”
