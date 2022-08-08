Questions surrounding what exactly the Lady Tigers would be a year after losing a senior class that had guided them to three straight state titles highlighted last year’s preseason stories. With only one senior on the roster last season, they reached the regional quarterfinals in what many thought was a rebuilding year for Neches.
The Lady Tigers went five sets before falling to a senior-heavy squad in Sulphur Bluff – who went on to be state tournament qualifiers. Now, whether still under the radar or not, Neches returns all but one player in 2022.
Last season, Joely Jenkins was crowned the district’s best setter, Aubrey Kincaide was named MVP Hitter and Kacie Trimble was the Newcomer of the Year.
Five of the six honorees for first-team All-District were members of the Neches.
Juliana Carrizales, Sealy Hines, Jessi Sumpter, Kinsley Gordon and Emily Docteur were all first-team selections. Madi Gordon and Averee Fox represented Neches on the second team.
“We were lucky to have a group of exceptional freshmen come up last year,” Head Coach Jenna Jenkins said. “We were probably better than a lot of people thought we were going to be. We still had high expectations for them even though they were super young. We were disappointed we couldn’t get back to state. It’s a goal for us this year.”
With this year’s district realignment, Neches moved into Region IV with reigning state champion Fayetteville – meaning the past two state champions now share the same road to the state tournament.
Although aspirations of reaching state are on the table for Neches, it’s fair to say the Lady Tigers may still hold the element of surprise for some schools they’ll run into this year.
That’s proven with the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason volleyball poll for the 2022 season having Neches left outside the top-10 Class 1A Schools.
Predictably, Fayetteville sits atop the standings at one. Other notable names Neches may see in Region IV are Round-Top Carmine (6) and San Isidro (8).
“My favorite part of coaching is taking a younger group that no expects to be good and proving people wrong,” Jenkins said. “It’s so rewarding for me. We’re pushing them and drilling fundamentals in these younger players. No matter what sport I’m coaching – it’s the best part of being a coach.”
More eyes than last year are most likely going to be on Neches in Jenkins’ third year but reestablishing themselves as a powerhouse will take a little more time.
“We should look the same way regardless of who our opponent is,” Jenkins said. “It’s one thing we preach big time. No matter what point of the season it is we need to stay at the level we’re capable of playing at.”
Neches open their season Tuesday with matches against Bullard and Canton before they travel to Palestine for their tournament this weekend.
