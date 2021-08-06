PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers enter 2021 after a year of growth under now third-year head volleyball coach Daylyn Harris.
The Lady Panthers finished sixth in District 3A-20 last year after graduating many of their core members from 2019's bi-district qualifying group. Growth and chemistry was the overarching theme in last year's condensed season as they deployed only one senior – Jaci Weston – and a pair of players who were stepping onto a volleyball court for the first time.
This year, head coach Daylyn Harris will depend on a few players who will need to accept bigger leadership roles in order for them to succeed this season.
“The season we had last year was just us growing,” Harris said. “We weren't in position to be the top team in every match. But the more touches we got the better we became on and off the court. I'm excited to put this group in front of Westwood this year.”
Junior Graci Weston – last year's team leader in assists (201) – is one of the key players Harris mentioned who will need to be a vocal leader for a still young Lady Panther roster. Weston was one of two Lady Panthers to be selected to the all district second team last season.
Along with her team high in assists, she finished with 17 kills, 62 digs and 18 aces during their district run.
“Graci is going to be in a new role this year,” Harris said. “First time I talked with her about leadership she led that conversation. She told me 'whatever the team needs I'm doing.' That spoke volumes to me in itself.”
There is an increased level of confidence among their locker room this season and that can be credited to having an uninterrupted offseason. Many players had a chance to play in spring leagues this year – where coach Harris said her team was first hit with the realization that they were without their former first-team all district outside hitter Weston.
“They are the leaders now,” Harris said. “They struggled at first. But the more they played together they began to realize they could compete with some of the teams we were facing [in spring league]. They've bought in since then.”
That belief in themselves increased even more so when they had a chance to spend time working with Stephen F. Austin volleyball coach Debbie Humphreys this summer – who is an eight-time Southland Conference Coach of the Year and has won 11 SLC championships.
Besides mental growth, there's also an excitement surrounding Westwood's on-court product. Some of that excitement begins with Jaysa Coney. Coney received all-district nods in volleyball, basketball and she captured two silver medals in the 100m and 200m races at the University Interscholastic League state track meet last year.
“Jaysa is finally realizing she can be really good,” Harris said. “I've been around a ton of athletes, at both levels, and that kid is special. She's put a lot of time in during the spring and summer. The difference is night and day in what she was last year. I'm ready for everyone to see her growth.”
The Lady Panthers host their final scrimmage Saturday before opening the season against Rusk Tuesday at home.
Their district opener will come Sept. 10 against Franklin with their district home opener following Sept. 14 against Fairfield.
