A new era begins under Head Coach Stephanie Dillard when the Palestine Ladycats travel to Rice Tuesday evening to open their season.
The Ladycats ended last year with a fifth consecutive playoff appearance. They were second in District 17-4A and bring back all but two players from their bi-district qualifying team. An advantage for sure, but not one Coach Dillard wants to harp on too much this season.
“I’m not being rude, but I’ve told the girls I don’t care about last year,” Dillard said. “All that matters is now and where we are moving forward. I’m extremely proud to be here and to be leading this program.”
Expectingly, it has been an adjustment period for both Dillard and her Ladycats roster. The team has spent about a week together since practices began Aug. 1, but Dillard has already begun to see the confidence in their player-coach relationship mature.
“All I can ask from you is that you give 100% effort and be a great teammate,” Dillard said. “They’ve done that every time they’ve been on the floor. The other thing I ask is that we get one percent better every time we get on the floor. Whether that’s an individual skill, team cohesiveness or learning each other’s expectations.”
There are a lot of things Coach Dillard missed about having her own program, but the time she worked in school administration in Bryan has allowed her to grow her perspective and make more educated decisions transitioning back into coaching.
It also helps her to have a great support system she’s able to feed off this year. One highlighted was a connection she made in Bryan – Shelly Valerius – who she constantly hears in the back of her mind when she’s on the floor.
You can run down her list of accolades as a coach, but as aforementioned, what only matters is this year and being the best coach for this roster.
“This is a fun group of girls and we’re getting to know each other more,” Dillard said. “Kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care and that’s the philosophy I’ve been living by. I’m earning their trust as they’re earning my trust and respect. They see I value them as a person. I don’t sugarcoat things, so you’re going to get the real deal. Kids appreciate that. It makes them work harder. We’re gelling well right now.”
Palestine’s key returning members include players like Rylie Schwab – who highlighted the district superlatives last year as the district’s Most Valuable Defensive Player.
Jan'aa was a first-team All-District honoree, while players like Savannah Alder and Ju’Mija Clewis were second-team members.
Schwab and Alder both showed leadership capabilities early this season as the team continues to search for their definitive leader. Johnson has continued to demonstrate her athletic ability as she highlighted Friday’s three-way scrimmage with a few dynamic plays at the net.
For all volleyball programs, especially those with new head coaches, the most vital time will be tournament season.
“Tournament season gives us that consistency of getting touches on the ball, hearing the same things and practicing the same goals – work hard, be a good teammate and get one percent better,” Dillard said. “The fact we’re able to do that several times in a short amount of time is huge.”
“Me and my husband talk all the time about mindset and the way we approach certain things with our teams. As a baseball coach, you get a lot of time. Volleyball you don’t. It’s very quick. I don’t have the luxury of letting my kids decompress or have those conversations on the side where we are talking about flushing it and making sure you don’t let plays transfer over to another aspect of the game.”
A key word Dillard spoke on was resiliency and their ability to “flush” plays. You’ll hear that a lot on the sideline this year in reference to erasing previous plays and focusing on the next.
“I am floored with the response I’ve gotten every time I’ve asked them to do something they’ve done it,” Dillard said. “Rylie ran into a wild this past weekend and still cried not to come off the court. She’s upset because she wants to be on the court. As a coach, it’s nothing more admirable than a player who wants to be out there for her team.”
