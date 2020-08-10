Tuesday, August 11
Palestine at Rice, 4:30 PM
Westwood vs. Cross Roads, 6 PM
Elkhart vs. Cayuga, 4 PM
Grapeland at Lovelady, 5 PM
Thursday, August 13
Westwood at Rusk, 4:30 PM
Friday, August 14
Palestine vs. Winona & Cayuga (dual), 4 PM
Westwood vs. Kaufman, 5 PM
Elkhart vs. Lovelady, 5 PM
Grapeland at Athens, 6 PM
Frankston at Malakoff, 4:30 PM
Neches at Mildred, 6 PM
Saturday, August 15
Dual Play: Frankston at Mineola, TBD
Neches at Mineoal, 10 AM
