Tuesday, August 11

Palestine at Rice, 4:30 PM

Westwood vs. Cross Roads, 6 PM

Elkhart vs. Cayuga, 4 PM

Grapeland at Lovelady, 5 PM

Thursday, August 13

Westwood at Rusk, 4:30 PM

Friday, August 14

Palestine vs. Winona & Cayuga (dual), 4 PM

Westwood vs. Kaufman, 5 PM

Elkhart vs. Lovelady, 5 PM

Grapeland at Athens, 6 PM

Frankston at Malakoff, 4:30 PM

Neches at Mildred, 6 PM

Saturday, August 15

Dual Play: Frankston at Mineola, TBD

Neches at Mineoal, 10 AM

