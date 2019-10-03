Ky Thomas
Elkhart receiver Ky Thomas recorded his third multi-touchdown game with their, 34-13, win over the Westwood Panthers last week. Thomas has found a habit of providing bounce back performances following down weeks. After being held out of the endzone against Sabine, Thomas caught a pair of touchdowns against Westwood. Six of his 12 receptions on the season has now gone for touchdowns through the first five weeks. Thomas will face a Franklin secondary tonight who has allowed one passing touchdown in their last three games.
Keizion Ashford
Grapeland wide receiver Keizion Ashford enjoyed a breakout performance last Friday against Evadale. After not logging a receiving touchdown since week 1, Ashford broke out with four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. His 127 yards receiving marked his season high and his first 100-yard game of the season. The chances at a repeat performance are high this week against a Burkeville defense who is giving up an average of 41 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.