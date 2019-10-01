Randall Walker (Elkhart)
There's always more than one person to credit when you hold a team well below their season average. However, Elkhart's Randall Walker finished the game with a team-high seven tackles. Walker has consistently been one of the Elks best tacklers this year and it showed itself once again against Westwood Friday.
Coy Elton (Westwood)
For the past three weeks, Westwood's Coy Elton could be found at the top of the statbook in tackles. Friday night was no exception has he recorded 25 total tackles for the Panthers (seven solo, 18 assisted) – a season high for Elton and the third week straight he has posted double-digit total tackles.
Cooper Sheridan (Grapeland)
Grapeland linebacker Cooper Sheridan recorded another double-digit tackle game and helped hold Evadale to their second-lowest scoring output thus far. Sheridan finished the game with 11 tackles and one pass deflection, which brings his total stats in four games to 74 tackles, five tackles for loss and two pass breakups in Grapeland's first five outings. The junior linebacker is currently ranked first in Class 2A and in the Top 25 in 6A-1A in Texas.
Isaiah Jacobs (Oakwood)
Oakwood's Isaiah Jacobs is currently the Panthers' second-leading tackler this season and came out tied for the team-high in stops with nine against Calvert. Jacobs also tacked on a fumble recovery to his stat line Friday.
