Cade Starr (Elkhart)
Elkhart quarterback Cade Starr helped move his Elks football team to 4-1 Friday against Westwood with his performance through the air and on the ground. Starr was 6-of-9 passing for 78 yards and three touchdowns. He continued to find the endzone on the ground with 15 carries for 96 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Tremelle Rhodes (Westwood)
Despite his team falling short against cross-town rival Elkhart, Westwood running back Tremelle Rhodes continues to find himself as one of Anderson county's prominent peformers. On just 10 carries he totaled 162 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also added on to his stat line with three receptions for 46 yards.
BJ Lamb (Grapeland)
In his first game back post-injury, Grapeland quarterback BJ Lamb returned to form in a dominate showing against Evadale. Lamb was 13-of-16 passing for 251 yards and one passing touchdown. He reminded observers he's also a threat with his legs with six carries for 73 yards and another rushing touchdown.
Cadarian Wiley (Grapeland)
You know it's a dominate showing when you have mutiple players who make a case for top performer. Grapeland running back Cadarian Wiley did just that as he scored four of Grapeland's seven total touchdowns while rushing for 111 yards on 13 carries.
Brink Bizzell (Frankston)
Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell has been a headache on for opposing defense on the ground just as much as through the air. Against Winona, he was 11-of-21 passing for 114 yards. He added another 105 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns on 15 carries.
