Jeremiah Davis
Palestine running back Jeremiah Davis made history Friday night with his four touchdown first-half performance against Chapel Hill. Davis moved inside the top-10 all-time in school history for single-season rushing touchdowns. He also tacked on 184 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Kylance Parish
Westwood running back Kylance Parish has toppeld 100 yard rushes. Against Coldspring-Oakhurst Friday the sophomore ran for 117 yards and a rushing touchdown on 22 carries.
Jeremiah Sargent
Oakwood's Jeremiah Sargent did a little of everything Friday night in their district championship clinching victory over Triinidad. Sargent rushed for 142 yards and three rushing touchdowns on nine carries. His lone reception on the night went for a 15-yard touchdown. His stat line continued as he was 2-of-3 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown. Sargent's night wasn't finished as he proved to be a force on the defensive side with 17 tackles, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Brink Bizzell
Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell made his season finale a special one in their 38-0 victory over Alba-Golden. Bizzell, usually a know dual-threat, did most of his damage from the pocket going 14-of-17 passing for 312 yards and five touchdowns. He did add another 39 yards rushing on four carries.
J.M. King
Frankston receiver J.M. King totaled a third of his quarterback's passing yardage in their shutout win. King only needed four receptions to go for 128 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.
