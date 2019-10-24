Dameion Smith
Grapeland defensive linemen Dameion Smith posted a season-high in tackles and tackles for loss against Lovelady. The 6”0 junior recorded 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, two hurries and one forced fumble. The disruptive performance brought him to 16 tackles for loss on the season.
Travis Jones
Westwood kicker Travis Jones gave the Panthers their first district win of the season in an overtime thriller over Trinity. Besides his game-winning kick, Jones booted home four extra points on the night, which surpassed his previous season-high of three.
Commented
