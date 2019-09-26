Christian Hutchinson
Palestine quarterback Christian Hutchinson enjoyed his best game of the year in the team's win over Fairfield. Hutchinson completed 5-of-7 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Hutchinson posted season-highs in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns. Crandall, against Carter High School last week, gave up nearly 200 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Along with their 200 yards on the ground, Carter enjoyed a balanced attack against Crandall.
Cadarian Wiley
Grapeland running back Cadarian Wiley had the best performance of his high school career with 22 carries for 236 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Wiley also had a strip on defense that he returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
Commented
