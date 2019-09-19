TYLER – Westwood junior Jaci Weston will remain close to home after verbally committing to play softball at the University of Texas in Tyler Sunday afternoon.
Weston was afforded the opportunity of participating in a softball camp this past summer hosted by the UT Tyler Lady Patriots softball team. The camps are designed to develop and enhance important skills using drills, in-depth strategy and position-play instruction.
The impression the coaches, and players, had left on her largely impacted Weston's decision to become a Lady Patriot.
“The coaches truly cared about me,” Weston said. “I know they wanted what's best for me. I loved the experience and [the fact] Tyler is close to home.”
Weston knabbed Co-Newcomer of the year in 2018 for District 18-3A softball as she helped guide the Lady Panthers to a playoff birth. Jaci will hope for another favorable start at UT Tyler who will see a bump in competition when she arrives.
UT Tyler recently joined the Lone Star Conference in July. The school will transition from a NCAA Division III program to Division II. Leading that transition for the Lady Patriots softball team is head coach Mike Reed, who led their softball program to a National Championship in 2016. Reed has guided the Patriots to a 595-118 record and 11 NCAA tournament appearances since joining UT Tyler in 2005.
“He made me feel welcomed and wanted me to be better as a player,” Weston said about coach Reed. “He truly cares about the girls on his team and their success.”
Reed's years of experience and softball knowledge weighed heavily into Jaci final choice. What made the decision easier was the Lady Patriots' assistant coach Whitney Wyly. Jaci “instantly connected with her.” Mostly because Wyly has first-hand experience on what it's like going through the commitment process. But also, the ninth-year coach has experience coaching and playing under Coach Reed.
An All-American player at UT Tyler, Wyly played three seasons for Coach Reed and the Patriots' softball program after transferring from The University of Texas at San Antonio. She received All-American honors in 2009 and 2010, while helping the Patriots to NCAA tournament appearances each season she was a player. Wyly also played on the 2009 and 2011 squads that made the NCAA DIII National Tournament.
Outside of what the program could offer Jaci was the importance for her to find somewhere close to home. Not only would the short trip give her family a chance to watch her play but it would allow her to continue supporting her younger sister, Graci Weston, at some of her volleyball and softball games.
“I hope to become the best softball player I can be from this opportunity UT Tyler has given me,” Weston said. “I will make sure to represent Westwood High School in the best way possible. #Grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.