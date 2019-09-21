WESTWOOD – A year ago, the Westwood Panthers sat in a similar predicament entering their fourth game. And, as like Deja Vu, the Panthers fell to 1-3 following a, 62-36, defeat at the hands of West Rusk.
The game began slipping away from the Panthers early and by halftime they faced a near 20-point deficit. At the end of 1, Westwood trailed 14-3.
The offense would pick up slowly for Westwood before halftime, but West Rusk continued to pour on the offense. At half, the Panthers trailed 34-15.
The Panthers were able to put two touchdown drives together following the halftime break. However, West Rusk matched their two touchdowns with another 14 points of their own.
The scoring for West rusk rolled over into the fourth quarter, while Westwood put one final touchdown drive together.
Stats were not reported as of 12:42 a.m.
