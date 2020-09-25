ELKHART – What qualifies as normal in 2020? To get a brief idea, there might not be a better example than the latest installment of the heated rivalry between the Westwood Panthers and Elkhart Elks.
Cross-country rivals Elkhart and Westwood squared off Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium. Westwood head coach Richard Bishop said this was a game “they had to have” and equated it to the likes of preparing for a playoff game.
The Panthers treated it as such and walked away with a 28-8 victory on Elkhart's homecoming night.
Elkhart came out strong and drew first blood. After Elkhart's Conner Walker picked off the first pass throw by Westwood's Coy Elton, Elkhart scored on their sixth play from scrimmage as Wesley Hubert got in the endzone from 13 yards out. Chase Walker put the Elks up eight on the ensuing two-point conversion.
Westwood answered with a 60-yard touchdown run from Coy Elton on the first play of their second drive. It would be the beginning of a dominant first-half showing from the Panthers.
After a surge of momentum guided the Elks to the first score of the game in the opening minutes, their next drive would turn quite the opposite for them. Their first three runs netted five yards as they were forced to punt.
Kicking from their own 22, the high snap flew over the head of Hubert as he quickly tried to gather possession. But the Westwood special teams unit was quick to react and recovered the loose ball on Elkhart's five-yard line. A pair of runs from Westwood's Kylance Parish resulted in a three-yard touchdown for the 220-pound back. The ensuing extra point gave the Panthers a 14-8 advantage.
Offensive mistakes continued to mount for the Elks. After a two-yard run from Avery Starr, the Elks fumbled on their second play of the drive. Once again, the Panthers were set up in opponent territory with the ball on the EHS 22.
With 30 seconds left in the opening quarter, a pair of runs closed out the quarter. Elton didn't waste much time in the second quarter extending Westwood's lead to 21-8 on a 10-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good.
With momentum completely on the side of the visiting team, the Elks began composing a lengthy drive. Eight plays in, head coach Luke Goode and his Elk offense found themselves pressed with a third-and-12 on the Westwood 30. A six-yard bubble screen to Hubert set them up with a fourth-and-six.
The Elks were unable to convert on the fake reverse sweep as Westwood sniffed it out for a gain of one.
The Panthers failed to do much with their next drive as it resulted in a turnover on downs – giving the ball back to the Elks with 52 seconds left in the first half, which they took into halftime.
The Elks started the second half with the ball. Hubert exploded out of the kick return down to the Westwood 40 but was called back due to a sideline penalty on the Elks.
A pair of big runs from Taylor Stafford and Hubert set the Elks up on the Westwood 30. The next three plays would net zero yards – forcing coach Goode to go for it on fourth-and-10.
Quarterback Richard Carrillo dropped back and floated a dime into the waiting hands of Josh Davis. Davis held own with a Panther defender draped on him to put the Elks on the Westwood three.
However, the Panthers' defense stood tall. Stafford was tackled for a loss of three before Hubert was stopped for no gain.
On third down, Carrillo rolled out to the right but was stuck by JaCory Furr causing him to lose the ball.
The ball was scooped and returned to the Elkhart 40. Elkhart's defense responded with a 15-yard sack on second down that derailed Westwood's drive.
Elkhart's next possession resulted in a turnover on downs after a failed fake punt was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
The Panthers took the opportunity to extend their lead on a short touchdown run from Elton.
Westwood can now claim bragging rights after breaking Elkhart's four-game winning streak on the series.
With the win, Westwood improves to 1-0 in district, 3-2 overall. Next week Westwood (3-2) has a bye week, while Elkhart travels to Crockett.
