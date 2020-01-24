MALAKOFF – The Westwood Panthers powerlifting team “set the tone” for a memorable season Thursday. The boys took second place and all of the Lady Panthers brought a medal back to Westwood.
For the girls, Emily Chavez brought home a 5th place medal, Kinley Haas took home 4th, Mashayla Owens and Shamaya Downie brought home 3rd place, Kamren Moore took home 2nd, and Addison Dockweiler lifted a total of 615 pounds taking the championship in her weight class.
The boys brought home the 2nd place trophy scoring a total of 34 team points. Jimmy Lewis brought home the 5th place medal in his very first meet by deadlifting 380 pounds. Jakoby Brantley brought home 4th place, Coy Elton took home 2nd place in a very competitive weight class pulling a total of 1190 pounds.
Lane Thieme, Jaden Crutcher, and Cannon Churchman all won the championship in their respective weight classes.
Thieme (114) stacked together a total weight of 580 pounds. He posted the best squat (220) and dead lift (255) in his weight class.
Churchman (132) totaled 900 pounds after putting up 360 on the squat rack, 230 on bench press and 310 on dead lift.
Crutcher (198) put up 1155 pounds with 455 pounds on squat, 300 on bench press and 400 on deadlift.
The Panthers boys squad finished three points behind first-place Fairfield.
Westwood is fresh off competing Trinity last weekend and brought home a school record 11 medals. For the boys, Donovan Barrett, Ayden Coker, Jaden Crutcher, Jakoby Brantley, Cannon Churchman, and Lane Thieme all medaled in their respective weight classes. Coy Elton won the 165 weight class with a total of 1,150 pounds.
Aeneas Page won the 123 pound weight class with a total of 970 pounds.
For the girls, Mashayla Owens placed 5th in her very first meet ever. Addison Dockweiler placed second with a total of 575 pounds. Emily Chavez placed second as well with a total of 695 pounds.
Westwood Season Schedule:
February 8th @ Bullard High School (Boys/Girls) 6:15 am Weigh in/ 8:15 am Squat begins
February 20th @ Mabank High School (Girls Only) Weigh in and lifting times TBD
February 22nd @ Mabank High School (Boys Only) 6:00 am Weigh in/ 8 am Squat begins
The Cayuga Wildcats powerlifting boys and girls finished eight at the Malakoff meet.
Seth Barker (148) finished fourth in his weight class, while Peyton Dyess grabbed seventh.
Corey Caldwell (165) and Kristian Roberts (165) secured fifth and sixth, respectively. Caldwell totaled 855 pounds while Roberts totaled 850 pounds.
Mason Fitzpatrick (165) finished 12th. Kolby Goolsby (198) and Chris Torre (198) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Nick Wolverton (198) was 10th.
Dalton Fitzpatrick (242) totaled 1005 pounds, which secured him a fifth-place medal.
Alexis Chambers (123) grabbed a fifth-place medal in her weight class with 445 pounds total. Marley Vincent (132) was fifth, Lauren Walthall (132) was eight, while Maleria Hinshaw finished 10th.
Melanie Farmer (165) and Kylie Sheridan (165) placed sixth and 10th , respectively.
