The Westwood and Elkhart high school football teams had several players represent them on the District 11-3A all-district teams.
At the top, Panthers running back Tremelle Rhodes was recognized as Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year. The sophomore back accumulated 151 carries for 993 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 133 yards.
Westwood receiver Bri'Darian Hunt made all-district first-team after going got 386 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions. Kenna Shaw made first-team all-district as an offensive lineman, while JT Herdon made it as a defensive lineman. JaTavian Wilson also made first-team all-district for the Panthers at defensive back.
Second-team all-district: Travis Jones, kicker; Kylance Parish, running back; Coy Elton, linebacker; Kadonte Watkins, linebacker.
Honorable mention: De'Anthony Thomas, Jacorry Furr, Tyler Johnson, John Marks, Jacoby Brantley, Donovan Barrett, Matthew Gomez, Jade Crutcher, Jordan Owens and Devonte Downie.
For Elkhart, quarterback Cade Starr proved to be their ultimate offensive weapon had was rewarded with being selected as a first-team all-district quarterback. Starr was 50-of-102 passing for 1,018 yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He used his legs to go for 541 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 attempts.
Ky Thomas was a reliable receiving threat for Starr. Thomas was selected as first-team all-district as a tight end and offensive lineman. Thomas racked up nearly 400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 19 receptions.
Holden Bush was the last representative for Elkhart on first-team all-district at linebacker.
Second-team all-district: RJ Moore (202 carries, 1,084 yards, 10 rushing Tds; 8 rec, 212 yards, 2 Tds); Weldon Brooks, offensive line; Tristen Mays, offensive line.
Honorable mention: Landon Estes, OL; Messiah Birdow, WR; Richard Carrillo, WR; Jake Nugent, OL, Connor Walker, LB; Camden Sellars, DB.
