Westwood Panthers drum Buffalo, 65-14

Football fans, put the Westwood Panthers squarely on your radar. Westwood hosted the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night, a team that head coach Richard Bishop had never beat in his tenure as Panther head coach.
The waiting is over for coach Bishop and the Westwood faithful, as the Panthers would win in a blow out, 68-14. The Panthers have scored over 60 points in each of the first two games of the season, as they beat the Kemp Yellowjackets 63-0 in week one.
The Panthers would need just 27 plays to score their 65 points. Star freshman Kavian Bryant again shined from the pocket in the win, tossing three more touchdowns, to bring his season total to seven, and completing each to a different receivers, including Kaysn Dial, Derik Boston Anderson and Chris Herndon.
The Panthers also had a big night on the ground, with five scores from three different runners. Lamarion Goodwyn would find pay dirt twice, with Jordan Williams following suit with a pair of his own. David Ross would also get a touchdown on the ground, on a 95 yard run in the fourth quarter.
