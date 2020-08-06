LONGVIEW -- Westwood Lady Panther graduate Emily Chavez became the first Westwood soccer player to play soccer on the collegiate level head coach Stan Kowalski announced via Twitter.
According to Kowalski, she will continue her career wearing number 15 for LeTourneau University this spring.
In a post via Twitter, LeTourneau Women's Soccer team said: “Bringing in nothing but the best. Excited to have Emily represent her high school while pursuing her dreams both on the field and in the classroom.”
Before the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chavez had her season cut short due to needing gallbladder surgery.
However, she was still a tool in helping the Lady Panthers soccer team up last year's win total from one to six with a game left in this season.
Chavez was an honorable mention All-District player her junior season and named a team captain her this past season. She appeared in 36 career games.
At LeTourneau, Chavez will play under Alyssa Taramona – who was named LeTourneau women's soccer head coach on July 24.
Taramona served as head coach for one season at Schreiner University in 2019. Her team went 5-12-3 with four shutouts.
Before Schreiner, Taramona was a graduate assistant coach at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.
She was part of a staff that went 28-25-8 from 2016-18. A former All-Heartland Conference goalkeeper, she helped the Rattlers pitch 13 shutouts during her three years coaching at her alma mater.
A native of Forney, Texas, Taramona was a four-year letter winner at St. Mary’s. She finished her career as the school’s all-time saves leader with 261 career stops. She also set the record for saves in a season.
LeTourneau made their fifth consecutive trip to the league postseason tournament and finished their 2019 season 9-8-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.