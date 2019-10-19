WESTWOOD – In thrilling fashion, the Westwood Panthers secured their first district win in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Trinity Tigers behind a 37-yard kick from Travis Jones.
“We had to play iron man football,” coach Richard Bishop said. Our kids stepped up, made plays and fought. They love each other and they played for their brother. That's why we won.”
Mental fortitude and toughness would be how one would summarize Westwood's Friday night home victory. Trinity was able to tie the game up, 28-28, with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter following a lengthy drive.
With momentum partially on their side, the Tigers started overtime on the 25-yard line hoping to secure a touchdown lead over the Panthers. However, Westwood's defense would come up big with a fourth-down stop on the four-yard line.
With the ball back, the Panthers began their game-winning drive. The offense got inside the 10-yard line before Jones nailed the game-winning kick.
“We've been preaching it for 18 months,” Bishop said. That discipline and mental toughness are what wins ball games. It's always good validation for our kids to pull one out like that. All their sacrifice and hardwork.”
Westwood will look to hold this momentum and experience next week on the road against the undefeated Diboll Lumberjacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.