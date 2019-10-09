ELKHART – The Westwood high school cross country team placed two top-10 finishers and qualified a squadron of runners for the regional meet at the District 3A-11 meet Tuesday. Their varsity girls finished fifth as a team, while the boys took home third and qualified for the regional meet as a team.
Lady Panther runners Jaysa Coney, 7th (14:21), and Laryette Gilmore, 9th (14:28), will move on as individual regional qualifiers for Westwood. The final three finishers for the Lady Panthers was Mahli McKay, 31st; Jaedi Goodman, 33th; and McKinnsey Reed, 36th.
Westwood's Emilio Martinez placed as the top area finisher in third (19:27). Paul Stewart represented Westwood's second top-10 finisher in 10th (20:03). Sean Miller placed 15th (20:34). Carlos Martell was 22nd, Coleman Gilbreath finished 26th and Quenton Dean rounded out the group in 29th.
