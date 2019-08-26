Westwood shines in tourney play
ATHENS – The Westwood Lady Panthers took home second place in the silver bracket at the Athens Volleyball tournament this past weekend. After going 2-1 in their Friday matches, the Lady Panthers began their Saturday slate against Rusk. Westwood downed the Lady Eagles in three sets – 25-22, 25-27, 26-24.
Next, the Lady Panthers rematched the Buffalo Lady Bison. The Lady Bison extended Westwood to three sets in their first bout Friday evening, but it was Westwood who would come away victorious. Lady Panther senior Jordan Carter and Shamaya Downie ensured Buffalo would be unable to sneak a game in this time. They took both sets 25-14, 25-20. Also, Avery Jenkins 11 assists helped Westwood capitalize on a good portion of their offensive possessions.
Their final match came against the Eustace Lady Bulldogs – who is currently ranked 22nd in the state by the Texas Girls Coaching Association. The Lady Panthers dropped the first of three sets but played Eustace close in the final two frames. Westwood took the second set 25-21 before Eustace was able to edge by in the final set 25-21.
Tonight will be “ORANGE NIGHT OUT” against another TGCA top-25 team in Neches. The junior varsity will begin this home matchup at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Palestine grabs lone win over Chapel Hill
EDGEWOOD – After a tough first day of tournament action, the Lady Wildcats went 1-2 on the final day at Edgewood. Palestine fell in three sets against Life Waxachie – 9-25, 25-20, 14-25. Ke'Ondra White led the Lady Wildcats with five kills with Monique Thompson adding in four.
Palestine bounced back with a sweep of 4A Chapel Hill – 25-22, 26-24. Shayla Arthur packed in six kills with Ka'zem Wood sending in four kills and three assists. Raina Hanzik led the way with 10 digs. White finished with two kills of her own, but her nine digs highlighted her stat line.
Palestine's final performance came against the Boles Lady Hornets. Boles got the sweep over the Lady Wildcats – 25-11, 25-18. Arthur secured seven kills, while Hanzik tallied eight digs.
Tonight, the Lady Wildcats will travel to play John Tyler at Boulter Middle School. Junior varsity will and Varsity set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Lady Elks sweep Frankston
ATHENS – The Lady Elks got a clean sweep over the Frankston Lady Indians in tournament play Saturday. Elkhart took it home in two sets – 25-16, 25-20. Additional game stats and scores were not reported at the time written. Tonight, the Lady Elks will have a home non-conference matchup against Mildred. Matches are set to begin at 6 p.m.
Frankston grabs win over Nacogdoches
ATHENS – The Lady Indians beat the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons in three sets Saturday – 25-17, 15-25, 25-18. Unfortunately, Frankston would drop their final two matches. They fell to Corrigan-Camden in three sets – 16-25, 25-21, 24-26. In their final match, they were swept, 2-0, against Elkhart.
The Lady Indians will be back on the road for an away match against Eustace. Matches are set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday night matchups:
Grapeland at Huntington, 5 p.m.
Oakwood v. Malakoff, 4:30 p.m.
