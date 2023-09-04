Westwood thumps Buffalo to improve to 2-0

The Westwood Panthers used the strength of their defense to take down the Buffalo Bison 65-14 Friday night at Panther Stadium. It is the first time in six years that the Panthers have beat the Bisons, and the first time that the Panthers have started the season 2-0 since 2015 when they started the season off with six straight wins.
Westwood differed to the second half, and pinned Buffalo at their own 17-yard line after the kickoff. The Westwood defense would establish their dominance, which would show their prowess all night long. The Panthers would force a three and out that caused Buffalo to punt from deep in their own territory. The Buffalo punter shanked his kick, and Westwood took over at the Bison 37-yard line. It took the Panthers only two plays to find the end zone. Quarterback Kavian Bryant found wideout Jordyn Velasquez for a nine yard gain, and then hit Kaysn Dial for a 28 yard touchdown pass. Jonathan Trejo kicked the extra point to put Westwood ahead 7-0.
Buffalo would try to get back in the game early by marching 79 yards in 11 plays, scoring on a seven yard pass from Bison quarterback Aidan Savage to Peyton West. On the extra point attempt, the Westwood defense crashed through the Buffalo line to block the kick and Westwood's Shannon Jackson scooped up the live ball and returned it 90 plus yards for the Panther two pointer, giving Westwood a 9-6 lead.
Westwood would go on to return the kickoff to the Buffalo 46-yard line, and would have their longest drive of the night with a six play, 44 yard drive ending on a two yard touchdown run by Westwood quarterback Bryant. With the Trejo extra point, Westwood's lead was upped to 16-6.
Buffalo attempted to return the ensuing Panthers kickoff from deep in their own end zone, but were stopped on their own four yard line. The Westwood defense would once again hold the Bisons to a three and out, forcing another Buffalo punt, which was partially blocked. Brandon Russell would collect the lose ball and advance it to the Buffalo six yard line to start the second quarter. It would take Westwood only one play to score as Jordyn Williams would punch it in for the touchdown.
The Bisons next possession would mirror their last, as they would start at their own 17 and move backwards to the 10. This time, on fourth and 27, Buffalo elected to go for it. Russell would step up to the challenge again, this time sacking Buffalo quarterback Savage at the six yard line, where the Panthers would take over first and goal. The Panthers would strike quickly again with another two play drive, with Williams running in for his second score of the game.
Buffalo would find the end zone for the last time with on a six play, 81 yard drive that ended with a 42 yard touchdown run by Cody Sullivan. The Bison attempted a two point try, and converted, making the score 30-14 Panthers.
The Panther defense would pin Buffalo deep in their own end of the field for most of the second half, allowing Westwood to continue its onslaught of scoring. In the third quarter they would score two touchdowns on runs by Lamarion Goodwyn, one a three yarder, the other from five. Boston Anderson would snag a 15 yard touchdown, as he out jumped the defender in the end zone to come down with the catch. Westwood would end the third quarter with a 58-14 lead.
The Panthers would score one more time in the fourth, on a long run from Russell, who would take a handoff and run up the middle, breaking three tackles in route to a 95 yard touchdown run. Isaiah Zavala would take over kicking duties at this point from Trejo, and kicked the extra point to close out the scoring, with Westwood on top 65-14. The 65 points scored by the Panthers is the most scored since a 65-59 win over Diboll in 2007.
Westwood started nine of their ten offensive possessions in Buffalo territory, and scored on eight of them. The Panthers would also only run 27 total offensive plays for the whole game. The Panther offense has scored on 16 out of 17 possessions on the season and has yet to punt. Westwood kickers, Trejo, Zavala and Jose Roman, have converted every extra point so far this season.
Westwood goes on the road next week, visiting the Palmer Bulldogs. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 8, at Bulldog Stadium.
