To say that the Westwood Panthers started the 2023 football season hotter than the temperature at kickoff would be an understatement. The Panthers rode the arm of freshman quarterback, Kavian Bryant, a strong running game and a stiffing defense to cruise to a 63-0 win over the Kemp Yellowjackets.
The Westwood special teams got the scoring started when Brandon Russell picked a deflected Kemp punt out of the air and returned it 20 yards for the first score of the season. It was a warm welcome home for Russell, who missed all of last season with an injury. Jonathan Trejo kicked the extra point to put Westwood on top 7-0.
After forcing Kemp to punt again on their next possession, the Panthers took over on the Kemp 45 yard line and took only five plays to find the end zone again, when Bryant found Shannon Jackson for a 26 yard touchdown pass. Trejo tacked on the extra point to give Westwood a 14-0 lead.
After forcing yet another Kemp punt, the Panthers took over on their own 26 yard line and again only took five plays to drive 74 yards to pay dirt, this time Bryant finding Chris Herndon for a 10 yard scoring pass. The Panthers would score four more times in the second quarter with dual one yard touchdown runs by Jordyn Williams, and another pair of touchdown passes from Bryant, one a 20 yard touchdown to Kaysn Dial, the other an 11 yard pass to Boston Anderson, putting Westwood's lead at 49-0 going into the half.
With such a big lead by the Panthers, the coaches agreed to a running clock for most of the second half.
The Westwood defense harassed Kemp quarterback Huston Cromer all night long, forcing him out of the pocket numerous times and snagging two interceptions, including a pick six by Jordan Velasquez in the third quarter that put Westwood up 56-0.
The Panthers would score one more time in the fourth quarter with a 16 yard run by David Russell for the night cap. The Westwood defense held the Kemp offense to just 118 total yards, 43 of which came on one pass, and forcing two interceptions, one previously mentioned by Velasquez and the second by Qa'Shaun Shepard. The 63 points scored by Westwood are the most points scored since a 62 -19 win over Maypearl in 2015.
The Panthers return home to take on the Buffalo Bisons for week two, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Westwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.