The Palestine Wildcat Golf Course announced Wednesday it will be closing access to their course to the general public, indefinitely.
Governor Greg Abbott clarified in a statewide conference call Tuesday that clarified that in conjunction with the Stay at Home Order, it was determined that Golf Courses are deemed “non-essential” businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
WCGC members and their immediate family may walk and play the course while the course is closed, per a press release.
Private carts are restricted from being used on the course. The golf's clubhouse and driving range will also be closed. There will be no staff on call at the course during the closure.
For nearly a century, Meadowbrook Golf Course served up fairways lined with East Texas pines and a creek that impacts play on six of its nine holes. It broke ground in the early 20s and served as a community country club and golf course until the mid-90s.
That's when it became home to the Palestine ISD golf team, which delivered two back-to-back state championships in 2004 and 2005. On that team, was then-Assistant Golf Coach Mike Dear.
A few years later, the golf course would close for business reasons, ending one of East Texas' most historic golf courses and the state's second-oldest course.
Last July, , Dear, now head coach, began a new era, as he cut the red ribbon at the “Wildcat Golf Course,” hoping to restart a new tradition of excellence.
Dear, and the city of Palestine, aimed to restore a golfing legacy in their town.
The Wildcats golf team won their last two tournaments before athletic were suspended and never finished lower than second place in any tournament.
