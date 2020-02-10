On a night where the Palestine community celebrated the 1985-1986 state semi-finalist Wildcats playoff team, they were treated to an 85-49 demolition of the Madisonville Mustangs.
“[Their presence] brought great energy,” head coach J.J. Johnson said. “Those guys were a show to watch. They had a pregame talk with the team and I thought we came away too amped up. Once we settled down we played good basketball.”
That historic Wildcats team captured the district and zone championships with a 10-0 record during the season. During their district run they defeated Chapel Hill, 80-62; Jacksonville Indiana, 75-59; and Henderson, 52-42, to finish off their first run through district play.
In the second round of district they enjoyed another 80-point night against Chapel Hill, 82-59; defeated Jacksonville 68-61; edged Henderson 69-66, beat Carthage and sped past Athens, 81-71, in the season finale.
They're perfect record was more than enough to get them into the postseason as they were matched up against Liberty Eylan in their playoff hope opener. The Wildcats eased past them 85-60 and advanced to Denison in the next round.
Palestine offense was once again too much for the opposition as they beat them 77-67. Palestine downed Georgetown 87-77 in the next round before edging Ennis 77-71 to earn the right to compete in the UIL State Tournament in Austin.
Palestine's run came to an end in Austin against Mansfield in the Class-4A state semi-finals. Varsity basketball coach Tommy Blake guided Palestine to an 28-5 overall season record in his third season at the helm.
On the 25th anniversary of there memorable season, they watched Palestine showcase a scoring buffet against Madisonville. Seven different scorers put up points in the first quarter as Palestine raced out to a 20-12 lead.
Offense began to increase from there as their 22-point second quarter saw another seven players put points up – nine total different scorers through two quarters.
Senior Quinton Cook made the most of Palestine's senior night as he scored eight of his 14 points in the first half. Senior Eric Carthen followed behind him with a seven at intermission.
Offense dropped for the Mustangs in the third quarter, while the Wildcats continue to apply pressure.
Ben Wages made his second three of the game in the face of a Mustang defender as it whistled through the net. The Wildcats doubled up on Madisonville as they outscored them 20-10 heading into the fourth.
Already carrying a 62-35 lead into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats put up their highest point total in the final quarter of play. The Wildcats put up 23 points in route to an 85-point night.
“Skies the limit if we play consistent and nail free throws,” coach Johnson said. “Look at the Mexia and Fairfield game. Even though we didn't play great if we hit free throws we win those games.”
“Things we can control we need to be better at controlling them. We could easily be playing in the regional tournament. If we keep progressing the way we are we're going to do some good things in the playoffs.”
Palestine is in control of the third seed in District 19-4A with two games left in their season.
They travel to Rusk tonight for the first of their two-game road trip. If the Wildcats win out they will take sole possession of the second seed heading into playoffs.
“We came in looking for district championship, but we want to peak at the right time,” coach Johnson said. “Last year I thought we peaked too early. The expectation, [right now], is to win out and take that second seed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.