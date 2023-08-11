After a slow start, the Palestine Wildcats turned up the heat on the visiting Hallsville Bobcats during their first scrimmage of the season Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcat offense had trouble gaining traction with the first team, but they never let it change their spirits. As the game wore on, the holes started to develop, and the Cats were able to find them.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Palestine defensive line shined bright. With pressure coming from all directions, Hallsville's pass heavy offense was stymied.
Next Thursday, Aug. 17th, will be the last scrimmage before the regular season. The Wildcats will take on the Kaufman Lions at 6:30 pm at Bruce Field in Athens.
