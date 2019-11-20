PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (1-0) opened their 2019-20 campaign with a 59-53 home victory over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs Tuesday evening.
Despite having just two varsity players active Tuesday, Enoch Fatade and Eric Carthen, the Wildcats moved to 1-0 with a six-point victory over the Bulldogs.
Scores by quarter
Palestine – 16, 16, 10, 17
Chapel Hill – 12, 10, 15, 17
Senior guard Enoch Fatade lead all scorers with 17 points. Dreyon Barrett followed him up with a 12-point outing. Eric Carthin was the final Wildcat to eclipse double-digit scoring with 10 points. Ben Wages pitched in eight points on the night. Kendrick Barrett added four points, while Carlton Wiggins and D'Myzjean Martin each splashed in three.
The Wildcats will hit the road for a Friday night matchup against Nacogdoches Central Heights. Varsity is scheduled for 6 p.m. tipoff.
