It's no surprise basketball coaches and players are happy for the opportunity to step back on the court amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We saw seniors across the nation have their selective sports seasons abruptly ended without any hope of finality.
The Palestine Wildcats weren't one of those basketball teams who had their season cut short due to COVID-19, but it did end in shocking fashion.
The Wildcats were on the cusp of returning to the Regional round for the first time in five years. With less than three seconds on the clock Palestine held a 51-50 lead.
Palestine went to inbound the ball but had it deflected by a Waxahachie Life defender who was able to scoop the loose ball and lay it in as the buzzer sounded.
“That pass went through my mind all summer long,” head coach J.J. Johnson said. We were one pass away from a possible regional finals appearance. But all we can do is do the best we can this year to avoid that pitfall.”
The one-point lost wasn't only a blow because of the magnitude of the game, but also because of the amount of turnover the Wildcats would need to prepare for.
Palestine graduated six seniors who had helped guide them to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.
“The biggest deal was leadership,” Johnson said. “Who was going to take the helm? Who's going to get the guys going and get us that key bucket when we need it. We needed to find someone who was going to take the reigns.”
Through six games, Coach Johnson said junior point guard De'Myzean Martin has noticeable stepped into that leadership role for them.
Since their preseason sitdown talk with each other, Martin has embraced filling the void left by players such as Enoch Fatade and Eric Carthen.
“Those seniors showed how hard you have to work to get where you want to be,” Johnson said. “They were in the gym before me sometimes. They understood what it took. That left an impression on these guys. I come here in the morning and see Carlton Wiggins in the gym, or Dreyon and Elvin Calhoun here.”
The Wildcats welcomed back their energizer Dreyon Barrett this past week. He's led the team in scoring in his previous two outtings. It has been undeniable the immediate impact he has made since his return.
“He's a difference maker,” Johnson said. “He has unlimited potential. He's just now scraping how good
he can be. He brings excitement to our game. We will go as far as he takes us.”
Even with the impact Palestine's All-East Texas forward brings to the court, coach Johnson is just as confident in the amount of depth his team offers.
It's surely something that has been tested early as Palestine has had a few players, and coaches, quarantined due to COVID.
As much as an inconvenience it has been to shuffle lineups around, it has served as a constant reminder to remain grateful for the time they do spend on the court.
“My guys know what's at stake,” Johnson said. “Practices are a little more intense because we never know when it'll be shutdown. Play every game like its your last. Because it could be.”
