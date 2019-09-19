FAIRFIELD – The Palestine Wildcats fixed their second-half woes against the Rusk Eagles last week. Down 14-6 at the half, the Wildcats rallied back to outscore the Eagles 26-0 in the final two quarters.
The focus now: to put two halves of football together.
“[The kids] will admit they were off that first half,” head coach Lance Angel said. “We have to do a better job of being mentally prepared when we arrive in Fairfield.”
Palestine will face another member of the grueling Conference 4A-2 District 8 – the Fairfield Eagles. Their first look at that district came against the Waco Connally Cadets in week one. As with the Cadets, Fairfield enters this matchup with high expectations.
The Eagles sit 3-0, following wins over Rusk, Brownsboro and Athens. Rusk played close throughout the first half but eventually fell 47-34 behind a combined 274 yards rushing from Eli Martin and Jar-Mychael Hudson.
The frustration the Wildcats carried over into Rusk following their second-half letdown against Jacksonville helped them secure their first win of the season. Though there were still many areas Palestine will hope to correct heading into week four, a noteworthy item was the quickness Palestine was able to score on a couple of their possessions.
In a run-dominate scheme, drives can often result in chewing nearly half the quarter away before scoring. However, two touchdown runs of 69 and 87 yards from Jeremiah Davis and Marquis Thompson dispelled the notion that Palestine can't be a big-play offense.
“It's some of [settling] into this offense [more],” Angel said. “Our offensive line is starting to come together. There still will be some games where we'll see frustrating times. But our players are starting to realize what can happen if they keep pounding away.”
Staying in front of the chains will be imperative for the Wildcats' offense against a Fairfield team who have outscored their opponents 106-65.
Coach Angel admits they're not designed to face those third-and-long setbacks. It doesn't allow them to remain balanced as an offense and puts their quarterback in tougher situations when the defense is allowed to commit to the pass.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Field in Fairfield, Tx.
