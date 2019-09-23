PALESTINE -- Several Anderson County cross country teams competed in the Dogwood Invitational at Story Elementary hosted by Palestine ISD Saturday. Palestine varsity boy runners had all eight runners finish in the top 18 of 68 total runners. Slocum and Oakwood both had runners finish in the top-10, while Westwood had two varsity runners finish in the top-25.
Palestine's Luis Rangel won took first place in the race with a time of 17:35. Michael Chaidez was third (18:04). Michael Guzman secured fourth (18:18). Luis Castillo came in fifth (18:18). Garrett Bowden finished seventh (18:34). Raul Ramirez, ninth (18:51); Jonathan Sanchez, 12th (19:02); Jonathan Chavez, 18th (19:37).
Slocum's Travis took second, finishing a second behind Rangel (17:36). Byrsesib Black, 42nd (21:46); Brooks Baker, 49th (21:59); Rodney Flynn, 52nd (22:07); Dalton S., 58th (22:58); Mark Gus, 63rd (24:07).
Oakwood's Ramon Chavez squeezed in the top-10 with a 10th place finish (18:59). Bo Bently, 33rd (21:17); Arturo A, 66th (24:56).
Westwood's Emilio Martinez finished as the Panther's top runner in 11th place (19:02). Next was Sean Miller, 26th (20:30); Paul Stewart, 28th (20:42); Carlos Martell, 30th (20:47); Iksrk Suarez, 39th (21:29)); Coleman Gilreth, 41st (21:39); Quinton Dean, 54th (22:31).
Elkhart's Zane Quick finished among the top-25 runners at 25th (20:33). Joseph Casal slotted in at 37th (21:24); Garret Krumnaw, 40th (21:33); Demarus Ray, 46th (21:58); Wesley Hubert, 47th (21:58); C.Parker, 50th (22:01); Jase K, 59th (23:01).
On the varsity girls side, Elhart's Ava Trim continued her impressive season with a second-place finish (13:37). Kathy Esparza finished 17th (14:51); Gracie Johnson, 19th (15:02); Madi Crader, 21st (15:05); Haleigh Chaon, 28th (15:32); Meagan Bailey, 29th (15:34). Brianna Knight rounded out Elkhat's group with 36th (16:02).
Palestine's Savannah finished as the Ladycats top runner in fourth (13:44). The group then began to stack together as Helena Lara was seventh, Karina Gutierrez, eighth; Kacie Danchak, ninth; Suzy, 10th; Sam, 11th.
Slocum's Abby knabbed the top spot for her schoo with 16th (14:47). Annie came in 27th (15:32). Marlee Lasiter finished in 30th (15:36), Bella McNeil, 33rd (15:48); Kolbie Bush, 44th (19:59).
Westwood's Jayda Conley secured a top-25 finish coming in 23rd (15:09). Caitlyn Grigsby, 42nd (18:16). Gracey Reyes rounded out the trio in 46th (24:44).
Palestine, Westwood, Grapeland and Slocum will prepare for the Elkhart Invitational Wednesday at Elkhart high school.
