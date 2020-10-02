MABANK – The Mabank Panthers could do little to neutralize Palestine's run-heavy scheme as they used it to power their way to a 42-13 win on Mabank's homecoming night.
When your first punt doesn't come until 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter there is a high probability you're going to win that game.
The Wildcats put up their highest offensive output this season en route to securing their first district win of the season.
Palestine was led by Jakaryon Conley's three touchdowns and 150-yard day. His day didn't start as one would think when you check the box score. After leading the Wildcat offense inside the red zone on their first possession, Conley fumbled on the 10-yard line.
He laid motionless on the ground as the ball rolled into the endzone and was recovered by a Wildcat player – putting them up 7-0 with the ensuing extra point.
Palestine's defense – who has been dominant for the majority of the season – showcased their talent Friday. Three straight three-and-outs contributed to Palestine jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the first half.
Mabank watched the duo of Conley and Shedrick Dudley tear apart their defense on Palestine's second drive. The tandem helped string together an 11-play, 60-yard drive, that ended in a Conley three-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked. The Wildcats also needed two big third-down conversions to keep their drive alive during that series.
Palestine's next drive was more of the same. A 29-yard punt return from Taj'Shawn Wilson set the Wildcats up on the MHS 31. Two plays later, Conley busted loose for an 18-yard gain that carried Palestine down to the MHS 13.
Momentum was quickly lost following a false start. The Wildcats were unable to get back in front of the chains and had to settle for a 30-yard field goal to put them up 16-0.
Following Mabanks' third straight three-and-out, Wilson exploded again on a 50-yard punt return. Conley wasted no time capturing momentum as he scored from 25 yards out after speeding right and then reversing field before outrunning the Panthers defense.
Down 22-0, Mabank picked up their first first down with five minutes left in the half. However, they failed to build off of it as they fumbled the ball away. Daelon Williams was credited with the recovery.
Quarterback Jarrod Walker capitalized on the gift from Mabank two plays later with a 24-yard touchdown.
The Panther still had 2:30 minutes before the half to establish something, but Elvin Calhoun ensured it would be none of that as his 11-yard sack is how the two teams concluded the half.
A fumble on Mabank's first possession of the half and a 68-yard Jakaryon Conley run is how the second half began.
The Panthers responded with an eight-play, 64-yard touchdown drive that trimmed the lead to 35-7.
But they still hadn't figured out how to stop Palestine's offense. After a false start moved the Wildcats back to the PHS 40, a Kemon Ross 10-yard run proceeded a 49-yard Conley run that put the Wildcats on the one-yard line.
Dawaylyn Lewis bulldozed his way in the endzone from there.
Lewis's name would come up again as he and Shedrick Dudley combined for a sack on Mabank's next possession that resulted in a turnover on downs.
Mabank put together one final scoring drive and was looking to make it three before Jadrian Conley halted their final drive with an interception.
The Wildcats return home next week for a match against Chapel Hill.
