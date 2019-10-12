PALESTINE – A chilly 46-degree night couldn't keep the Palestine Wildcats' offense from heating up in a 41-19 district opener win over the Henderson Lions.
Head Coach Lance Angels said before the game that district match-ups bring a “different intensity.” It was evident from the first snap, as Palestine looked to establish an uptempo attack on its first possession.
“We wanted to give them something different,” Angel said. “We knew they had two weeks to look at our offense. It took a little bit of that edge off them.”
At the start of their first possession, the Wildcats moved the ball almost at will, picking up nearly 50 yards in their first six plays. On the Lions' 36-yard line, however, the offense started to sputter. A bad snap backed the Wildcats up eight yards. A false start on the following play set them back another five, before Davis lost a yard on a second-down handoff.
An encroachment penalty on the Lions spotted Palestine five yards. Already nearing the red zone, quarterback Christian Hutchinson scrambled and found Jeremiah Davis down the left sideline for a 22-yard touchdown on third down.
Palestine's early lead was quickly threatened. Similar to the Wildcats' opening drive, the Lions unleashed an uptempo offensive attack. Two fourth-down conversions, coupled with a pass interference call against the Wildcats, enabled Henderson to punch it in from five yards out.
Palestine failed to replicate their first possession success, and was forced to punt after six plays. Henderson started their next possession near midfield with 12 minutes left until half.
They started the drive with two runs totaling 19 yards. But the Wildcats' defense tightened on the next three plays, forcing Henderson into a fourth-and-one. Henderson failed to convert, thanks to penetrating pressure from Zaquoriance Johnson.
Two plays later, Henderson watched Jeremiah Davis outrun their defense for a 59-yard touchdown. After Palestine's defense forced a punt on the Lions' next drive, the Wildcats had an opportunity to go up by two scores. That chance was squandered on a fourth-down interception in enemy territory.
The district rival did not waste a chance to cut Palestine's lead heading into half, scoring on a 58-yard bomb from Collin Everitt to Jyaaron Fuller. PHS remained out in front, though, carrying a 14-13 lead into the half, following a missed extra point.
Henderson's first drive of the second half ended with a three-and-out. Palestine's first play of the second half ended with a 79-yard touchdown run from Davis – his third of the night.
The Lions couldn't answer and punted after six plays.
A grueling mistake by Henderson gave the ball back to a stoked Palestine offense. It took just five plays for the Wildcats to rocket in front, 28-13, following Keshawn Nonette's 67-yard sprint to the endzone.
“We're reaching a point in the year where the offense is starting to click,” Angel said. “We played with emotion and energy.”
The ensuing kickoff set the Lions up on their 49-yard line. The big return shifted some momentum, allowing them to drive the field to trim the deficit. A failed two-point conversion, however, kept the Wildcats in front by two possession, 28-19.
Henderson still could not contain Palestine's lead rusher. After a holding call, Davis found his way back to the endzone on a screen call on a third-and-23. With blockers in front, Davis outran the defense again for a 43-yard score heading into the final quarter.
Palestine's defense held the opposing offense in check for the final 12 minutes. A Nonette pick-six in the waning minutes capped a big opening district win for the Wildcats.
“This is one of those districts you better get the wins when you can,” Angel said. “It's going to be a tough fight every week. It feels good to be 1-0.”
Up next: Palestine travels to face another playoff contender in the Van Vandals.
