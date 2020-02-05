Five Palestine Wildcat soccer players were honored with a spot on the NETX FCA ALL-STARS for the Inaugural Heart of a Champion All Star Boys Soccer Game.
Wildcat seniors Brian Armenta, Joel Garcia, Christian Hutchinson, Jonathan Sanchez and Jose Sanchez all were selected to the 2020 Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart Of A Champion All-Star team.
“It's really cool because I get to do it with my teammates,” goalkeeper Chirstian Hutchinson said. “I've played with these guys since I was a kid. It feels good to play in that game with them.”
Though they all echoed the same sentiments as Hutchinson, a few Wildcats will have the opportunity to battle each other on the field.
On the red team will be Brian Armenta, Joel Garcia and Hutchinson. On the blue team will be Jonathan and Jose Sanchez.
Longview, Pittsburg and Tyler Lee are among the other schools who have players on opposite squads. But despite the early accolades their minds are focused in on one things – a state title.
“For us is championship or bust,” Hutchinson said. “None of us have a ring. We saw the team ahead of us get a ring. It's our last shot and we're going to push to get it this year.”
What has been different about this year's Wildcats squad is their consistency teamwork. Both the players and coaches have seen
“It's more of a team effort this year,” head coach John Absalom said. “We have more kids involved in the attack. You don't know where it's coming from.”
“In year's past a couple kids have kind of carried the load. This year we have a lot of different names on the score sheet. It's going to be harder to stop us. They can't just focus on one or two guys like thos quality clubs have been able to do.”
Just in the past two games the Wildcats have seen five different players record goals for them. But their offensive attack isn't the only thing giving teams trouble.
Palestine has shutout their past nine opponents. Hutchinson has turned in 16 clean sheets on the year.
“A lot of people look at me because I'm the goalie, but we're all getting after it,” Hutchinson said. “It may look good for me, but my teammates are the reason it's happening.”
The Wildcats host the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday in search of their 14th consecutive win.
“It's just another match to them,” Absalom said. “We're taking it one game at a time.”
