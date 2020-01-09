District 10-4A all-district selections have been finalized for the Palestine Wildcats. Palestine, who enjoyed their first playoff birth since 2013, saw 10 members of their squad make first-team all-district.
Beginning that list is running back Jeremiah Davis. Davis rushed for 1,531 yards during the regular season and 18 touchdowns.
He ran for 646 yards and eight touchdowns during the Wildcats five district games.
The senior running back became the second 2,000-yard rusher in school history following his 22 carries, 124-yard performance against Midlothian Heritage. Davis finished the season with 2,045 rushing yards (third behind Adrian Peterson).
His 514 yards over their final three games were just 30 behind clinching Palestine's playoff rushing record, Despite being held out of the endzone for the first time in four weeks, Davis still sits tied for third all-time in school history in playoff rushing touchdowns (4).
For his career, Davis finished with the most carries in school history (708), second all-time in rushing yards (4,329) and third in rushing touchdowns (47).
With such a dominant rushing attack it's only appropiate the Wildcats spot offensive lineman CJ Hicks on first-team all-district as well.
Senior Christian Hutchinson received an all-district first-team nod as a punter. Wide receiver Marquis Thompson rounded out the final first-team all-district offensive player for the Wildcats.
Thompson finished his football career in Palestine eighth all-time in catches (51), fourth in career receiving yards (1,195) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (13).
Elvin Calhoun was named first-team all-district defensive lineman. Calhoun finished the season with three sacks and 68 total tackles.
Keeshawn Nonnette and Quinton Cook both represented Palestine on the first-team as linebackers.
Nonette finished his career at Palestine as the school's all-time leader in sacks with 15 – surpassing Link Harris who previously held the record at 12. Nonette recorded eight sacks this year, which was the fifth best in school history for a single season and the most sacks a player had accumulated since Billy Lewis in 2006 (8.5).
Nonette also resides as the third leading tackler in Wildcat history with 288 career stops. Lockett thrived at cornerback this year for the Wildcats snagging eight interceptions on the year – five coming during the playoffs.
Cook finished just 12 tackles short of securing sole possession of being Palestine's all-time leader in career tackles. He finished second, with 330, behind 2018 graduate Josh Williams. However, Cook's 133 tackles this year is the second-most ever recorded in a single season for the Wildcats. The senior linebacker also posted seven sacks this season (seventh best season) and 10 career sacks, which places him fifth all-time on Palestine's sack leader list.
JK Lockett made first-team all-district as one of the premier corners in the district during the final stretch of the season.
Lockett's eight career interceptions are tied for the most in school history with Jason Barnes. He finished as just the second cornerback since 1995 to record at least six picks in a season.
Kemon Ross was named first-team utility player, while Daelon Williams was first-team specialists.
Second-team all-district: Tight end Dominique Milton, Offensive lineman Dewaylon Lews, Linebacker Cameron Spurlock, Safety Tayon Huntley.
Honorable mention: Safety Demarius Session, OL Mason Mitchell, OL Jarretty Henry, OL Kaleb Hagens, RB Jakerian Conley.
