Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine has released its annual projections for high school football districts all across the state, and throughout the week we'll be revealing all the predictions for the Anderson County schools.
Today will be District 9-4A Division I – Palestine Wildcats.
Dave Campbell predicted the Wildcats would finish fifth in District 10-4A last year behind Carthage, Henderson, Van and Kilgore. The Wildcats ended the season second.
This year, DCTF has Palesitne ranked fourth behind Lindale, Kilgore and Henderson. Tyler Chapel Hill, Athens and Mabank round out the fifth through seventh spots.
Though district realignments has added some new faces to the Wildcat district schedule, they still hold a 3-0 record against Henderson, Kilgore and Tyler Chapel Hill – which is currently the most wins in the district.
Henderson has a 2-1 record against the current slate of district teams, while Kilgore is 1-2.
Palestine ends their district schedule Oct. 30 against the predicted district champion Lindale Eagles. They'll have the pleasure of seeing Lindale running back, and Baylor committ, Jordan Jenkins.
Jenkins, who has been selected as the preseason offensive MVP, rushed for 1,422 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019.
The 6'1, 202-pound back, is seen as the 11th best running back in the country for the class of 2021 by 24/7 sports and the 26th best player in the state.
Jenkins scored eight touchdowns last year in Lindale's 64-50 win over Jacksonville.
Wildcat defensive linemen Dominique Milton and Elvin Calhoun will need to be a presence against a solid Lindale offensive line.
Kilgore defensive back Donovan Adkins was DCTF's preseason defensive MVP. Adkins recorded 57 tackles and five interceptions in 2019.
