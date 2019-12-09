ATHENS – Following a Friday loss to LaPoynor, the Wildcats opened their Saturday Athens varsity tournament slate with Dallas Christian. Dallas Christian edged the Wildcats, 76-70, holding off a 23-point fourth quarter from Palestine.
Enoch Fatade dropped a team-high 31 points with seven coming in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Eric Carthen followde him with 14, while Marquis Thompson had 11.
Palestine bounced back later that day with a 57-43 win over Cumberland Academy. Individual stats were not reported.
The Wildcats will host Spring Hill today starting with freshmen at 5 pm followed by JV and Varsity.
Ladycats go 4-1 at Centerville tournament
The Palestine Ladycats ended their tournament run with a win over the Buffalo Lady Bison Saturday. Ja'Mya Reeves led the team in scoring with 11 points and made the all-tournament team. Ay'Lashia Fantroy was behind her with eight points.
Full tournament results:
Palestine 59, Normangee 54: Ja'Mya Reeves, 22 points; Kaitlyn Gordon 17 points
Palestine 57, Hearne 43
Hitchcock 63, Palestine 46
Palestine 57, Kerens 43: La'Ayashia Fantroy, 15 points; Chynna Logan, 14 points
Palestine 29, Buffalo 28
The Ladycats will be on a bye tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.