The Palestine Wildcats picked up their second-straight victory with a, 56-35, win over the Fairfield Eagles. The Wildcats have been the direct inverse of what people observed in their first two games.
Last week, Palestine outscored its opponent 26-0 in the second half. This week, the Wildcats exploded and outscored the Eagles 29-7 after halftime.
The beginning of the third quarter didn't lead anyone to believe an offensive eruption was upon us. Trailing 28-27, Palestine got the first crack on offense. Two plays in and running back Jeremiah Davis coughed up the pill to set Fairfield up in enemy territory.
“We just had to forget it,” head coach Lance Angel said. “We're going to have mistakes here and there. You just have to keep playing.”
A few plays later, quarterback Justin Abraham extended the Eagles lead to 35-27, following a 25-yard quarterback keeper directly up the middle on 4th-and-1.
Palestine's next possession would end in a three-and-out, which put their defense right back on the field. Fortunately for Palestine, they answered the call and forced the Eagles to punt.
A heavy dose of the run was for the Palestine offense. Six straight runs, including a 4th-and-1 conversion from Davis, set the Wildcats up on the Eagles' 42-yard line.
After just being gashed by Davis on 4th-and-1, the Eagles defense was anxious to pounce on another run play. But Palestine hit them with a play-action that left Dominique Milton wide open down the middle of the field. Quarterback Christian Hutchinson read it correctly and rocketed it downfield. However, Milton appeared to be too open and dropped the pass.
Palestine remained focused and a few plays later watched as Davis sprinted into the endzone for a 34-yard score. Until the play was called back for an illegal block in the back call. Despite two sure touchdowns being wiped off the board, Palestine remained resilient. And on their 13th play, Hutchinson connected to Marquise Thompson on a shifty stop-and-go route. The two-point attempt was successful.
“It was them having mental toughness,” Angel said about setbacks on final third-quarter possession. “You have to go on to the next play. They're learning how to be winners. We took a step in the right direction tonight.”
Fairfield suffered another three-and-out. Tied 35 all at the beginning of the fourth, the Wildcats were in prime position to employ their run-dominate attack. Their drive began with four straight runs, but it was a defensive pass interference call that set the offense upon the Eagles' 30-yard line.
Two plays later, Quinton Cook would take a pitch around the right side of the field for a 25-yard touchdown run.
And thus, the downpour began for Fairfield. Down 43-35, the Eagles began driving. Fairfield's Abraham opened the drive with a 35-yard run before picking up another seven. But a vital mistake on the next snap saw Abraham lose control of the ball and the fumbled snap would be scooped and returned 70 yards for a touchdown by Tayon Huntley.
The fumble recovery visibly deflated the Eagles team and fans. And if that wasn't enough, the Eagles still had a fighting chance with under three minutes remaining. They drove inside the red zone. Sitting inside Palestine's 10-yard line, a near touchdown pass was broken up by Dekedryn Butler from a solid hit on the opposing receiver.
It forced them into a fourth-and-long situation that was eaten up by the Wildcats' defensive line. Two plays later, Jeremiah Davis would place the final nail in the coffin with an 80-yard touchdown run to close out the game.
A game of runs is often a term used in the sport of basketball. However, the Palestine Wildcats was the pure essence of the saying in the first half.
Fairfield looked poised for a blowout after jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead during the opening minutes.
The Wildcats desperately needed to respond and did. Workhouse running back Jeremiah Davis shouldered the bulk of the carries on their third possession before punching it in the endzone from nine yards out. The extra point was no good.
Momentum still resided heavily in the Eagles favor. Nevertheless, the Wildcats defense would make a stand and force a three-and-out from Fairfield.
It wouldn't take long for the Wildcats to find pay dirt. On their third play from scrimmage, quarterback Christian Hutchinson found Marquise Thompson in the middle of the field off of a play-action. Thompson took the pass 44 yards to the house. The Wildcats called Thompson's number again as he took a jet sweep left side for a two-point conversion.
Tied 14-14, it appeared the Wildcats had found their rhythm on both sides of the ball. But Fairfield would turn the heat back up on the Wildcats on a 36-yard touchdown pass.
The Palestine offense would suffer several setbacks before having to punt the ball back to the Eagles. The drive began on back-to-back 10-yard runs from #21. After a three-yard pitch from Conley, his 37-yard run on the next play would be wiped out by a holding call.
Two plays later, a fumbled handoff on third down would force the Wildcats to give the ball back to the Eagles. Fairfield would, in turn, capitalize in seven plays on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
Down 28-14, Palestine once again felt the pressure to respond. And just as before, they did. A 74-yard run from Jeremiah Davis set up a one-yard quarterback sneak from Hutchinson to trim the lead to 28-21.
Coach Angel's defense would be able to force a three-and-out from the Eagles on their next drive to put their offense back on the field.
Starting on their 20-yard line, Davis set the tone for the drive on an aggressive 11-yard run. Palestine picked up two yards on their next two plays and it appeared their momentum was quickly deflated.
Until, on third and 8, Hutchinson found Conley alone down the left side of the field. Conley made one man miss before arriving in the endzone for a 67-yard score.
Fairfield carried a 28-27 advantage over Palestine into half.
“There were times where it looked like we were down and out,” Angel said. “I'm proud of the way responded after the second half. Now we have to get ready for homecoming next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.