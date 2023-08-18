ATHENS - The Palestine Wildcats capped off a productive preseason with a 21-12 win over the hosting Kaufman Lions. The Wildcats had a very strong game at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, with the defensive front again looking dominant. Coach Lance Angel wanted to see a stronger start to the game for his team in the last scrimmage of the year. And, while not perfectly, the Cats were able to accomplish that goal against the Lions.
“Staged” Period
The contest was played at Bruce Field in Athens, due to a field turf issue at Lions Stadium in Kaufman. The game consisted of one “staged” quarter, and three “live” standard 12-minute quarters. The “staged” quarter allows each team a set number of offensive plays to get reps in, no matter the outcome. Turnovers and touchdowns do not matter in this period. The Wildcats had a good showing in this portion of the scrimmage, and were able to amass 75 yards on the ground in 15 carries.
On the defensive side of things, the Wildcat front seven, yet again, had a fantastic showing. While the Kaufman quarterbacks completed their first three pass attempts, one a 48-yard wide receiver screen that resulted in an uncounted touchdown, they would end the period with five straight incompletions. The Wildcats were also able to sack Kaufman three times, and recover a fumble. The Lions fared no better on the ground, only gaining 22 yards on seven rushing attempts.
Live Period
The first two quarters of the live period were a defensive battle. Both teams were able to tally a score a piece; Palestine on a tough one-yard run, with the only separator being a missed extra-point from the Lions, making the score 7-6 in favor of the Wildcats at the beginning of the third. Then, as the clock began to count down on the third and final period, the Wildcats made a meal of the Lions.
On the opening play of the drive, the Wildcats ran a beautiful sweep to the left for a lightning fast 75 yard touchdown, bringing the score to 14-6. But, the Lions would not go away quietly, answering right back on their next possession on a perfectly thrown across the body pass by the Lions quarterback to bring his team within two at 14-12 with 4:10 left on the clock. But, on the conversion play, the Wildcats would go on to intercept an under thrown ball to preserve the lead.
The next possession for the Wildcats proved to have just as much magic as the last. After an incomplete pass on the first play of the drive, the coaching staff decided to go back to the well and called the same sweep left. They were not disappointed, as again the Wildcats scampered down the field for yet another 75-yard touchdown. With the third extra-point on the night for the Cats added to the board, the score sat at what would become the final score of 21-12.
Including the two big runs, the Wildcats ended the night with 213 yards rushing on 14 attempts during the three period live scrimmage, for an average of 15.2 yards per carry. Palestine sophomore quarterback Coyt Cooper ended his night with only one of his three passes finding the mark for a nineteen yard gain, but looked incredibly comfortable and in control of the offense.
Kaufman was able to rack up a fair amount of passing yards on the Wildcat defense, even under heavy pressure from the Wildcats pass rush. By taking advantage of some miscommunications in the Palestine secondary, Lions quarterbacks ended their night with eleven completions on nineteen attempts for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The stingy Palestine run defense carried over from the staged period, allowing Lions back only 39 yards on fourteen attempts, 2.8 yards per attempt.
With the preseason finally behind them, Palestine looks to build upon a strong foundation laid by last year's team (4-6), who made it to the Bi-district round of the UIL playoffs. The Wildcats return several key-players from that playoff team, including seniors #18 Hudson Deer, # 3 Ti Crawford and #22 Elijah Walker. The roster is also bolstered by top new talent, with eight new underclassmen additions, such as sophomore #0 Coyt Cooper and freshman #71 Emilliano Gonzales.
The Wildcats will host the Nacogdoches Dragons in the regular season opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Wildcat stadium in Palestine. This is the second year the Wildcats and Dragons will square off to start the season, with the Wildcats winning last year’s dual 37-31 in Nacogdoches. The Wildcats are predicted to be a playoff contender this season in the 9-4A D1 district.
