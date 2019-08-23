KANSAS CITY, MO – Ex-Elkhart High School running back Jeff Wilson made his preseason Monday night against the Denver Broncos. After being held out of practice and the 49ers' first preseason contest with a calf injury, he returned to form against Denver.
Wilson carried the ball nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown in preseason win over the Broncos. He also snagged one catch for eight yards on the night. Wilson was the second-leading rusher amongst running backs on the night and number one in carries.
Wilson has battled a shoulder injury, in addition to a nagging calf injury throughout training camp. Wilson still remains behind Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman on the 49ers' depth chart. Unfortunately, he will slide a little further down the list once Jerick McKinnon returns from his knee injury.
Since San Fransico is entering this game on a short week, Wilson may be in line for additional work. The 49ers will return to action tonight at 7 p.m. against the Kansas City Chiefs.
