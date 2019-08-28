KANSAS CITY, MO – The San Francisco 49ers entered training camp with abundant talent at the running back position.
After signing Jerrick McKinnon via free agency last offseason, the 49ers snagged former Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman in March. The signing gave them a three-headed attack of McKinnon, Coleman, and Matt Breida. That doesn't even include fifth-year pro Raheem Moster, who saw brief action for San Fran last year.
The excitement of sorting out those running backs might have preoccupied head coach Kyle Shanahan, leaving former Elkhart running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the outside looking in.
With McKinnon recently “suffering a setback ACL recovery,” however, and Moster dealing with a quad injury, Wilson could still spark plenty of interest from the team.
In his second game back from injury, Wilson carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday. He led the team in carries, and was the lone running back to reach pay dirt.
“He looks like a very similar runner to what he was last year,” Shanahan told reporters. “When you’re running the same and you’ve added 15-20 pounds, that’s a good thing. I think he ran pretty well tonight. I think he ran well last week. We’ll see how he does in this final one. We’ll make a decision on a bunch of guys.”
Wilson is the only running back on the team to reach the end zone in back-to-back games. Coach Shanahan is impressed with what Wilson has shown and will give him more work in the preseason finale tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49ers Digital Media Coordinator listed Wilson in his “five players who impressed” against the Chiefs. The 49ers appeared to have their four horsemen set at the start of training camp. Still, if Wilson builds on an already strong case tonight, it may be hard for the 49ers to let him go.
The 49ers preseason finale against the LA Chargers will air at 9 p.m. Thursday night.
