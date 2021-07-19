FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians 10U All-Star team was crowned district champions and finished third in the South Texas Regional tournament.
Frankston's 10U team showcased a lot of talent, and consequently, excitement for the future of Frankston baseball. They swept through their district tournament and run ruled nearly every team.
They enjoyed a 10-5 win over Malakoff before beating Fairfield 17-6, Grapeland 11-1, Malakoff 13-5 and doubling back for a 13-3 win against Grapeland in the district title game.
Frankston carried that momentum into the regional tournament where they left just three wins shy from the Dixie World Series.
They beat Tarkington 9-7 and Shelbyville 11-2 before losing to the eventual Dixie 10U South Region champions – Anahuac.
Frankston's 10U team, parents and fans received the Sportsmanship Award at the regional tournament. Parents and fans showed their support with loud cheers for not only their kids, but the other teams involved.
“We have received so much support from parents, fans and our local businesses during this amazing season,” coach Dustin Holladay said. “It makes you proud to be from Frankston.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.